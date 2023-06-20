ERLANGER, KY (WAVY) – Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary will be hosting a virtual job fair on June 27.

According to a press release, the job fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free to veterans, active military, and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

This event is one of the more than 90 job fairs that DAV will be sponsoring and it will have more than 50 employers who are actively looking to hire veterans.

Those who would like to attend the virtual job fair register ahead of the event on DAV’s website.