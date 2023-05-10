ERLANGER, KY. (WAVY) – Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary are hosting a virtual veterans job fair on May 11.

According to a press release, the job fair is free and is open to veterans, spouses, active-duty military, and members who are in the National Guard Reserve.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This fair is one of the 90 fairs that DAV will sponsor this year. Since the start of this co-hosted fair, there have been around 274,000 attendees and more than 167,00 jobs offers that came out of them.

To learn more about the fair, visit the DAV website. For those who would like to learn more about job opportunities and other job topics, contact DAV’s National Employment Director Ryan Burgos at 859-442-2063.