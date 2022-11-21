HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary will co-host the national virtual all-veterans job fair from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

More than 80 employers representing a range of industries – from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management – and looking to employ veterans will be on-site.

In addition to employment assistance, veterans have access to career counseling and résumé help and can network with fellow veterans and military personnel while getting help with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance—all at no cost.

DAV will sponsor more than 80 in-person and virtual job fairs this year.

Register for the National Virtual All Veterans Job Fair.

Access additional no-cost resources for veterans and their families.

