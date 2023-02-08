HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary will host a Virtual Soldier for Life Job Fair on Feb. 14.

According to a press release, the event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

More than 20 employers will be attending the event and are representing a range of industries. Veterans can also utilize career counseling, resume assistance, and networking with fellow veterans.

This fair is one of the 90 that the DAV plans to sponsor this year. To register for the job fair and to access resources, click here.