The Disable American Veterans and RecruitMilitary will be co-hosting a virtual job fair for veterans on February 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST.

The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

Over 30 employers are actively looking for America’s veterans and represent a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry-level to senior management.

This year, DAV will sponsor more than 90 in-person and virtual job fairs.

To register for the event, visit DAV.org.