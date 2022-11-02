DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Scammers are trying to extort money from Dare County residents, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and they’re using the names of its deputies in the process.

The scammers are claiming to be deputies with the Sheriff’s Office, it said, and telling residents they had missed a court date to be a witness in a federal case in Dare County. And, due to missing the court date, the scammers were asking for $1,000 for a failure to appear and $1,500 for a contempt of court warrant.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office said it will never call and ask for money directly. If unsure, people can call the Clerk of Courts office at 252-475-5200.