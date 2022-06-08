VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There are still dangerous rip currents at beaches in Virginia Beach and on the Outer Banks on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service put out another beach hazards statement, saying dangerous rips will continue through Wednesday night on beaches north of Cape Hatteras. That includes Sandbridge Beach, Virginia Beach officials tweeted Wednesday.

The Town of Kill Devil Hills said yellow flags (which indicate there’s a rip current directly in front of the flag) are flying on local beaches Wednesday and beachgoers are urged to not swim in those locations. However they say conditions can change and when in doubt, swim near a lifeguard.

Lifeguards are at these locations in Kill Devil Hills from 10 a.m. to 5:30 pm.

• Helga St.

• Hayman Blvd.

• Avalon Dr.

• 5th St.

• 3rd St.

• 2nd St.

• 1st St.

• Asheville Dr.

• Woodmere Ave.

• Carlow Ave.

• Ocean Bay Blvd.

• Oregon Ave.

• Clark St.

• Martin St.

• Atlantic St.

• Neptune Dr.

• 8th St.

If you get caught in a rip current, it is best to remain calm and swim parallel to the shoreline to escape the current.