Dams across Hampton Roads receive state grants

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Conservation & Recreation (DCR) announced on Thursday that they will award $726,000 in grants to support 57 dam safety and flood protection activities across the Commonwealth.

The money was provided through the Virginia Dam Safety, Flood Prevention and Protection Assistance Fund. It was established to provide 50-50 matching grants to both public and private dam owners whose dams are under state regulation and to local communities to improve strategies for flood prevention and protection.

These grants will be provided to several dams in and around Hampton Roads, including:

Cow Creek Dam in Gloucester County,

Queens Lake Dam in York County,

Lake Cahoon Dam in Suffolk,

Speights Run Dam in Suffolk but operated by the City of Portmouth and

Lake Meade Damn in Suffolk but operated by the City of Portmouth.

“National Dam Safety Awareness Day is May 31 and, as we reflect on this day, it’s important to remember that flooding is the most common and costly natural hazard,” DCR Director Clyde Cristman said. “These matching grants will help make communities safer and more resilient to the extreme weather we are experiencing more frequently because of climate change.”