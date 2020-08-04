Damage reported throughout Suffolk after possible tornado, King’s Fork High in Suffolk opened as emergency shelter

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — King’s Fork High School has been opened as an emergency shelter after damage from tropical storm Isaias was reported throughout Suffolk on Tuesday morning.

Suffolk officials say a possible tornado touched down in the 100 block of Saratoga Street in Downtown Suffolk just before 3:45 a.m. causing damage to multiple businesses and Fire Station 1 on Market Street.

A look at the damage in Downtown #Suffolk pic.twitter.com/IMyLz1whg9 — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) August 4, 2020

The emergency shelter at King’s Fork High at 351 Kings Fork Road is Americans with Disabilities Act compliant and fully generator powered for those who are medical dependent on electricity, officials say. Here the rules for the shelter:

Evacuation Shelter Rules

Due to COVID-19, citizens should bring their own face masks and practice social distancing while in the Shelter.

You must sign in before being officially admitted into any shelter

“Shelter hopping” is not permitted

You are responsible for your belongings. Valuables should always be locked in your car or kept with you. The shelter is not responsible for lost, stolen or damaged items

Parents are responsible for controlling the actions of and knowing the whereabouts of their children. Children should not be left unattended.

If you have a medical condition or are taking medications, please notify the shelter registrar for referral to the nurse.

Noise levels should be kept at a minimum during all hours of the day. Quiet hours are observed between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Please do your best to keep the shelter as neat and orderly possible.

Trees fell on homes on Cedar Street, West Constance Road, County Street and in the Riverview neighborhood. Trees are also down across multiple roadways in the area.

Here's a look at the damage from a viewer in the Riverview area of #Suffolk. @KPattersonWAVY is moving around the city and bringing you live updates all morning on @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/LXaxgvTpiL — Lex Gray (@LexGrayWAVY) August 4, 2020

Damage reports starting to come in from @CityofSuffolk:

– Knight Financial on Saratoga Street heavily damaged

– Fire Station 1 on Market St. downtown

– Homes damaged, trees down in Riverview@WAVY_News @WAVY_Weather pic.twitter.com/rAswxdfBdC — Lex Gray (@LexGrayWAVY) August 4, 2020

Damage was also reported throughout nearby Southampton County, especially in the town of Courtland.

The Palm Tree Inn in Courtland received major damage on August 4, 2020 as tropical storm Isaias moved through

WAVY’s Kiahnna Patterson is in Suffolk and will have more coverage coming up.

