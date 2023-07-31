VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – You have a chance to skydive to defeat pediatric cancer! Fundraising is underway for the unique event.

It was created by Virginia Beach-based non-profit D-Feet Cancer, The Dalton Fox Foundation. Dalton passed away from Ewing Sarcoma in 2021 when he was just 12 years old.

His father, Will Fox, says Dalton always wanted to skydive but was never old enough. So, his family decided to team up with Skydive Suffolk to plunge headfirst into finding a cure for the cancer that took Dalton’s life.

“I’m terrified of heights. I’m the guy who climbs a three-story building and stays back against the wall because I don’t want to look over the edge. So, I’m going to jump. I figure if Dalton can go through what he went through, I can jump out of a plane.”

Will says Dalton’s mom, uncle, and 77-year-old grandfather are also going to skydive at the event. 56 people are signed up to jump so far, including doctors and nurses from CHKD.

“There are 14 members of the CHKD team. One of the oncology doctors, a bunch of nurses, including Dalton’s favorite nurse from clinic, Nurse Rob, and one of our favorite nurses from the floor, Nurse Molly.”

Physical therapists, and more, are jumping for Dalton and kids like him. The Fox family calls the staff at CHKD “angels on Earth.”

There are still spots open for the event. It is Sunday, August 6th at Skydive Suffolk. Click here for sign up, and fundraising, details.