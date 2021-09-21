CVS looking to hire 25K across U.S. during virtual career event

(WAVY) — CVS is looking to fill 25,000 clinical and retail jobs during a one-day national career event on Friday.
Known as National Career Day, the event is aimed at filling in for full-time, part-time, and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians and nurses at CVS Pharmacy store locations across the country.
Candidates can apply for the positions using the company’s mobile application feature by Texting “CVS” to 25000 or by visiting the CVS Health Career Website.
The entire hiring process is virtual and there will be no on-site applications or interviews.
CVS employees who refer full-time pharmacists or pharmacy technicians that are hired into the company will be eligible for a cash bonus.
Opportunities for full-time employees include:
- Competitive pay
- Paid training
- A benefits package including
- Vacation
- 7 paid holidays and one floating holiday
- Health/dental/vision insurance
- Employee discounted stock purchase program
- 401K with company match
- Tuition reimbursement
- 20-30% employee discount at CVS retail stores
In August, CVS Health raised the corporate-wide minimum wage to $15 an hour, effective July 2022.
