Current residential parking permits in Norfolk extended to August

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The residential and parking permits in Norfolk that are set to expire on May 31 will now be extended to August 15.

Residents and businesses should continue to use their current stickers or hand tag, according to city officials.

The City of Norfolk said that applications for new or renewed parking permits will be accepted from June 22 through August 7 at the parking’s self-service portal. The customer service center on Main Street remains closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and they will not accept in-person permit applications.

Currently permit holders will receive their renewal letters by mail or email. Parking staff will respond to the requests a confirmation receipt without two business days. Customers will receive an approval or disapproval notice within seven business days of the receipt. The permits will then be mailed following approval.

Customers may request visitor passes by email at monthlyparking@norfolk.gov, or through the MyNorfolk app.