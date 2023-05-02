VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The eighth annual Crush Cancer cycling event is right around the corner.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at the Cavalier Golf and Yacht Club at 1052 Cardinal Road in Virginia Beach.

All money raised goes directly to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to pioneer research and clinical trials.

Join 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox and the WAVY Warriors on the ride to Crush Cancer. Andy has supported the event since it began in 2015. WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT-TV FOX43 are thankful for the partnerships among city leaders, cycling enthusiasts and the community for the support of Crush Cancer Hampton Roads.

The local event has raised more than $1.8 million from generous sponsors, donors and cyclists.

For more information and to register for the event, go to WAVY’s Crush Cancer page.

Watch for Andy’s Crush Cancer reports weeknights on WAVY-TV 10 leading up to the May 7 event.