VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A school crossing guard was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning at New Castle Elementary School while performing her duties, serving as “a stark reminder of the importance of safe driving practices,” police said.

At this point there are no charges, police say.

The incident took place around 8:30 a.m. on the 4100 block of Dam Neck Road. Police say the crossing guard was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries and was reported in stable condition Tuesday evening, “despite the serious injuries she sustained.”

“We know she has a long road to recovery in front of her,” Virginia Beach Police said on social media, “and we extend our heartfelt condolences to both her and her family in the days ahead. Our city’s crossing guards provide a vital service, protecting our young residents and pedestrians, and ensuring a clear roadway before allowing foot traffic to ensue. It is often a thankless job and one that can easily become dangerous when motorists do not comply, are distracted or are in a hurry.”

The driver, who had only minor injuries, remained on the scene and was cooperative, police say.

The following message was sent to the school community:

Good morning, New Castle families, We want to bring to your attention a recent incident that occurred at our school, concerning the safety of our students and the dedicated staff members who help ensure their well-being. This morning a crossing guard was involved in an unfortunate accident with a vehicle. We are relieved to report that the crossing guard is currently receiving medical attention, and we extend our thoughts and well wishes to the crossing guard for a speedy and complete recovery. We understand that this incident has raised concerns within our school community. The safety of our students and staff is our utmost priority, and we are actively working with local law enforcement and relevant authorities to investigate the incident thoroughly. We are committed to making every effort to prevent similar incidents in the future. We would like to remind all parents and guardians to exercise extreme caution while driving on school premises, especially during drop-off and pick-up times. Our school has established clear safety guidelines, including designated drop-off and pick-up zones, and we kindly request that all members of our community follow these rules diligently. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safety awareness within our school community. Please take a moment to discuss with your children the significance of pedestrian safety, and the crucial role that crossing guards play in ensuring their well-being. Thank you for your understanding, support, and cooperation as we navigate this challenging situation. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to the school.

Police called on people to be especially mindful in school zones.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind drivers to exercise extreme caution while traveling in the vicinity of schools,” police said, “especially at the start of the school day and at dismissal. Speed limits for school zones are there for good reason and it takes the cooperation of everyone to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians alike.

“This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safe driving practices, every time you get behind the wheel. We are grateful to our city’s crossing guards and for the work they do to make our roadways safer. Please, look out for one another.”