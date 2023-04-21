Sparks the dog is available at Norfolk Animal Care Center for adoption as of April, 21, 2023 (Courtesy of NACC)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center is filled to the brim with dogs and urgently needs help from those who’d like to adopt or foster.

The center reported on Friday it just used its last dog kennel, and is waiving adoption fees through May 7 to help make space for incoming dogs. The waived fee includes shots, spay/neuter and microchipping.

“There are so many wonderful dogs at NACC just waiting to meet you,” the NACC says.

The center is located at 5585 Sabre Road and has these hours:

Tuesdays & Wednesdays 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Fridays 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Saturdays & Sundays noon – 4:30 p.m.

If you can’t adopt, you can foster a medium or large size dog for free through NACC. You can also volunteer or donate by emailing NACC@norfolk.gov or calling (757) 441-5505.

Check out all the dogs up for adoption and fostering here. They include (as of Friday) Sparks, Lil Stevie, Punkin’ and Bubble Wrap!