VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Shortly after 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, a man was shot inside a Parlays 2 on 5266 Princess Anne Rd., according to Virginia Beach Crime Solvers.
Video footage obtained showed a man firing one shot into the crowd and striking the victim.
The suspect is described as a man with long dreads wearing black pants, a white shirt and a black jacket.
No information regarding injuries have been released. This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.