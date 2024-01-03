VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Shortly after 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, a man was shot inside a Parlays 2 on 5266 Princess Anne Rd., according to Virginia Beach Crime Solvers.

Video footage obtained showed a man firing one shot into the crowd and striking the victim.

Courtesy: Crime Solvers Courtesy: Crime Solvers Courtesy: Crime Solvers

The suspect is described as a man with long dreads wearing black pants, a white shirt and a black jacket.

No information regarding injuries have been released. This is an ongoing investigation.