PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The anonymous Crime Line phone service, 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, has been having issues recently in Hampton Roads.

Cathy Richards, President of the Greater Hampton Roads Regional Crime Lines, says GHRRC is aware of the issue of calls not being received and is working with Cox to have them resolved.

In the meantime, those who are trying to send an anonymous tip to authorities should send it through the P3 mobile app or at www.p3tips.com.

Richards said the regional board will share an update when repairs are complete.