Crews respond to house fire in Gloucester County with limited water supply, downed power lines, poor weather

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a house fire Saturday night and were met with multiple challenges including limited water supply, downed live power lines, and poor weather conditions.

Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue was dispatched just after 9:30 p.m. to a possible structure fire on Line Fence Road in Gloucester County.

As units were on their way, additional reports came in that the home had become “heavily involved with fire.”

Officials say the first engine arrived on the scene and reported heavy fire conditions throughout the home and fire coming through the roof.

Fire officials say the area lacks hydrants so they had a limited water supply. Two engines and a tanker had to shuttle water to the scene several times throughout the night, utilizing the nearest hydrant that was about two miles away at Achilles Elementary School.

Additionally, the downed lines, rain, and wind made it difficult for the crews.

Fire and Rescue units cleared the scene at about 2:15 a.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown and no injuries were reported.

The crew was assisted on scene by Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad and the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office. The scene was turned over to Virginia State Police for investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call VSP Division 5 at 757-727-7288.

Photo Credit: Tony Villani (GVFRS) and Robert Parlett (AVFR)

