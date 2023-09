EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Crews have responded to a natural gas leak reported Wednesday morning in Edenton.

The Town of Edenton says it’s at the corner of 1st Street and Cabarrus Street. They say the area is contained and is currently safe, and a Piedmont Natural Gas team is on site.

They’re still advising the public to avoid the area until the leak’s been resolved. Residents in the area may notice residual smells from the leak.