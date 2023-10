PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A vacant house was significantly damaged in a fire Thursday morning in Portsmouth.

The call for the fire in the 1900 block of Des Moines Avenue came in at 6:29 a.m. and crews arrived about five minutes and found smoke and flames showing from the two-story structure.

The fire department says the fire was marked under control at 7:11 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

The cause is currently under investigation by the Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office.