VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach firefighters are working a fire Friday morning near Town Center that’s left one person dead.

It broke out in a fifth wheel camper at Cleveland St and Dorset Avenue, on the lot next to Whitehurst Auto Tech, around 7 a.m.

Barb Morrison with the Virginia Beach Fire Department says there was heavy fire coming from the camper when they arrived. Two people were inside at the time and one was able to get out. There’s no word on that person’s condition at this time.

Firefighters respond to a fatal camper fire on Cleveland Street in Virginia Beach on Dec. 23, 2022 (WAVY image)

The cause is still under investigation. Check back for updates.