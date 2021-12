CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Crews extinguished a fire that broke out Thursday morning at a business in the South Norfolk area of Chesapeake.

It was at The Dog House in the 900 block of Liberty Street, at Poindexter Street.

The call came in at 10:37 a.m. and Poindexter Street wasclosed between Liberty Street and B Street due to the fire.

No other details are available at this time, but fire officials don’t believe it was suspicious. Check back for updates.