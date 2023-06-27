YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighter responded to an apartment fire Monday evening in York County.

According to a press release, the call for the fire came in around 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Barham Blvd. at the Yorktown Square Apartment complex. When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from the attic of the complex.

Officials say the fire was then found in the attic area, but crews were able to get it under control quickly. The occupants were able to exit the apartment safely and will be assisted by the Red Cross.

There was minimal fire damage and moderate smoke damage to the complex and no injuries were reported.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.