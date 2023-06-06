HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old has died following a drowning Tuesday afternoon at the Riverdale Pool Recreation Association in Hampton.

According to police, the call for the drowning came in around 11:38 a.m. in the 800 block of Charlton Rd.

When officers arrived on the scene they began life-saving measures on the teen. He was then transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say the teen’s death appears to be accidental at this time and they are still investigating the incident.

