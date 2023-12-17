SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Crews responded to a fire in Suffolk Sunday afternoon.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at the Burger King in the 1400 block of N. Main Street at 12:17 p.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found black smoke coming from the structure.

The restaurant was evacuated when fire units arrived. Units contained the fire to the kitchen.

The fire originated from a deep fryer.

No firefighters or civilians were injured.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire, yet it is not considered suspicious. The Fire Marshal’s Office is also coordinating with the Western Tidewater Health District to determine when the restaurant can re-open and serve food.