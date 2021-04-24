Crews extinguish fire in mobile classroom at Elephant’s Fork Elementary School

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire Fighters battled a fire in a mobile classroom at Elephant’s Fork Elementary Saturday morning.

According to a news release from city, firefighters responded to Elephant’s Fork Elementary School on William Reid Drive around 6:34 a.m. When they arrived at the school they found heavy smoke coming from a mobile classroom adjacent to the school building.

Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control in just under 45 minutes, but officials say the classroom is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.