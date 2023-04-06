FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – Multiple agencies helped battle a barn fire in Franklin Wednesday evening.

The Hunterdale Volunteer Fire Department (HVFD) and the Sedley Volunteer Fire Department initially responded to the 19000 block of Black Creek Rd around 5 p.m. and found a pole shelter fully involved. They were informed that the structure contained a 200 gallon fuel tank.

Crews began an attack on the fire and remained on scene for about three hours.

HVFD posted several photos of the response on its Facebook page. In one of the images, you can see the smouldering building in the background after it was torn down.

The following agencies assisted on scene: Engineer D. Strozier, Engineer J. Easterday, E-56, B-53, M-3, E-81, E-83, T-80, Franklin Fire and Rescue E-2, Courtland Volunteer Fire Department E-42, Courtland Volunteer Rescue Squad M-47, Virginia Department of Forestry.