PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A commercial building in the area of Olde Towne Portsmouth was destroyed in a large fire Monday morning.
The Portsmouth Fire Department says crews were sent to the 1000 block of Queen Street, between High Street and London Blvd. around 3:20 a.m. The department says they were able to quickly extinguish the “very large” fire with elevated master streams, though one firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Crews were still at the scene as of 6:45 a.m. putting out hot spots.
No other information has been released, but the fire department says the fire’s still under investigation.
