PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A commercial building in the area of Olde Towne Portsmouth was destroyed in a large fire Monday morning.

The Portsmouth Fire Department says crews were sent to the 1000 block of Queen Street, between High Street and London Blvd. around 3:20 a.m. The department says they were able to quickly extinguish the “very large” fire with elevated master streams, though one firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A firefighter puts water on the charred remains after a fire on Queen Street on July 31, 2023

Crews were still at the scene as of 6:45 a.m. putting out hot spots.

No other information has been released, but the fire department says the fire’s still under investigation.

