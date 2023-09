PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Firefighters battled a fire at a vacant home on Chicago Avenue Friday night.

Crews were called to the 2700 block of Chicago Avenue near Watts Avenue and Deep Creek Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Courtesy of Portsmouth Fire Dept.

They arrived on the scene to find a one story home on fire, according to a fire department spokesman.

Officials say no one was hurt.

