Northbound lanes reopen at Monitor-Merrimac after 3-vehicle crash; back end of car was hanging off bridge

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning shut down the northbound lanes of the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. and lanes reopened around 7:40 a.m.

Police said the three-vehicle crash happened after two other minor crashes, due to the chain reaction of slowing/stopping of vehicles, State Police said. The back of one car could be seen hanging off the edge of the bridge. Crews eventually were able to remove the car.

Non life-threatening injuries were reported after the three-vehicle wreck and all three crashes are under investigation.

