ZUNI, Va. (WAVY) – A major crash has shut down U.S. Route 460 in Zuni near the Isle of Wight/Southampton county line, according to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said one of the four lanes is being used to alternate traffic, but advised it was slow going as of 5:30 p.m. The area of the crash is west of Windsor.

It said to use GPS rerouting and avoid the area, as the road would be shut down for an extended period.