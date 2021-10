A garbage truck crash on southbound Route 17 in Gloucester County is expected to lead to an extended road closure in the area Tuesday.

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A garbage truck crash shut down southbound Route 17 in Gloucester County on Tuesday morning.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened in the area of Sal’s restaurant. All southbound lanes were blocked, but reopened around 8 a.m.

One person was taken to Riverside Walter Reed for treatment, per Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.