VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A two vehicle crash left one car overturned on its roof.
It happened just after 10 a.m. on Kemps River Drive.
One of the drivers was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.
by: Kevin Cheek
Posted:
Updated:
by: Kevin Cheek
Posted:
Updated:
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A two vehicle crash left one car overturned on its roof.
It happened just after 10 a.m. on Kemps River Drive.
One of the drivers was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now