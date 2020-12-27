Crash in Greensville Co. causes damages to roadway and bridge on Route 301

Crews installing temporary automated control systems that will guide one-way traffic across the bridge. Photo courtesy of VDOT.

VDOT crews are working to set up temporary structures to allow for alternating one-way traffic beginning Sunday evening

GREENSVILLE CO. (WAVY) – Virginia Department of Transportation said a vehicle crash on Christmas Eve caused significant damage to the roadway and bridge along Route 301.

Officials said the roadway and bridge on Route 301 near Skippers Road over Fountains Creek in Greensville County remain closed to traffic in both directions.

Bridge inspectors and maintenance crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation have been working throughout the weekend to expedite emergency repairs to the bridge.

The two-lane bridge located on Route 301, in the area of Route 618 near Milestown Road, had 80 feet of damage to the bridge’s concrete barrier that protects vehicles from the water below.

VDOT said the damage, from a vehicle crash, required them to close the road and implement a detour for safety.

Crews worked on Sunday to place temporary retaining walls, allowing one-way traffic on the bridge while full repairs are completed.

During this time VDOT said motorists, will encounter automated signal control systems that will guide alternating one-way traffic across the span.

VDOT maintenance crews estimate the full repairs to the bridge will be completed by the end of January, if not earlier based on favorable weather conditions.

Latest Posts