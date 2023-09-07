HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Joint Base Langley-Eustis is asking for people to use the King Street, LaSalle and NASA/Durand gates to come and go from the base to mitigate what it said was a “significant traffic backup” due to what it said was an off-base major vehicle crash and downed power line on Armistead Avenue.

There was no immediate word on any injuries or other information related to the crash. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

Dominion Power’s outage map is reporting an unspecified outage in the area of North Armistead Avenue, with 357 customers without power. It said a crew had been dispatched, and that the cause is pending investigation.

