NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – One person is dead and another person is in custody following a shooting inside a vehicle and a crash Monday afternoon in the area of Warwick and J. Clyde Morris boulevards in Newport News, Police Chief Steve Drew confirmed in a press conference.

Drew said police are working to extract the person who has died from the vehicle, who he said was inside the floorboard. He said the person appeared to be an African-American male – “that’s what it appears to be from limited access,” Drew said.

“We believe shots were fired,” Drew said. “We know some shots were fired, the vehicle goes over the median. … You can see the trajectory of where the cones are as (the vehicle) travels across the median, strikes the curb and flips, turns around and flips, and it’s on its side, it’s on the driver’s side with the hood of the vehicle pointed northbound.”

There was also a firearm that was still in the vehicle in plain view, Drew said.

The second person inside the car was outside the vehicle and walking away from the scene when police arrived, but when confronted by police, “immediately surrendered.” Drew said the person is now at police headquarters.

“We’re in the process of interviewing him to determine what actually happened inside that vehicle,” Drew said, “and what we do know is that we have – there are shell casings that are being recovered. … For evidence purposes, we are going to do the extraction here as opposed to flipping it and moving some of the things around. We’re going to do the extraction here, processing, and then tow the remains of the vehicle off the lot.”

Drew said the vehicle went over a median and flipped onto the driver’s side, and police were able to locate the passenger by use of technology and witnesses as he was walking away from the vehicle, seemingly uninjured.

Neither person has been identified at this time.

Drew said the Newport News Police Department, along with its crash and homicide teams are there, and he has spoken to the city’s mayor and city manager, and one of the city’s assistant city managers is at the scene.

#BREAKING @NewportNewsPD is lining Warwick Blvd at J. Clyde Morris Blvd where a vehicle is laying on its side. I’m told a press conference will take place with Chief Steve Drew in the next half hour @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/UFf8TcMMSI — Michelle Wolf (@MichelleWolfTV) August 21, 2023

In a statement posted to social media, Christopher Newport University said “we are grateful for the quick response of CNUPD, NNPD (Newport News Police Department) and other first responders to an incident in the vicinity of campus. No one connected to CNU was injured and there is no threat to the safety of anyone on campus.”

CNU said all activities would continue without interruption, though it asked people to avoid the area near J. Clyde Morris and Warwick boulevards to allow for police, fire and rescue personnel to respond.