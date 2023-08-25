PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — At least one person has been injured as the result of a crash on Interstate 264 at mile marker 1.2 in Portsmouth near Greenwood Drive near the Bowers Hill area early Friday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

VSP dispatch said the call came in at 12:43 a.m.

The crash has closed all westbound lanes, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT, as of 2 a.m., said drivers could expect delays, and a detour is active at Exit 2A.

There was no immediate word on how many people may have been injured or the number of vehicles involved. We’re working to get more information on the incident.

