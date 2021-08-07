Crash closes all westbound lanes on I-64 in James City County

JAMES CITY, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle crash has closed all westbound lanes on I-64 in James City County Saturday afternoon.

In a tweet from 511 Hampton Roads officials around 2:40 p.m. Saturday, the crash occurred at mile marker 245, near Lee Hall, which is east of Route 143W Exit 243B.

All westbound lanes are currently closed following the crash.

10 On Your Side is still learning whether there were injuries reported following the crash.

