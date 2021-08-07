Crash closes all westbound lanes on I-64 in James City County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JAMES CITY, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle crash has closed all westbound lanes on I-64 in James City County Saturday afternoon.

In a tweet from 511 Hampton Roads officials around 2:40 p.m. Saturday, the crash occurred at mile marker 245, near Lee Hall, which is east of Route 143W Exit 243B.

All westbound lanes are currently closed following the crash.

10 On Your Side is still learning whether there were injuries reported following the crash.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10