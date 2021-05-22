Wrong-way driver causes multi-vehicle crash on I-64 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — State Police say a wrong-way driver caused a multi-vehicle crash on I-64 in Norfolk Saturday evening.

Police dispatch said they received a call around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday that a driver going in the wrong direction down the interstate. The crash on I-64 at mile marker 278.8 near Chesapeake Boulevard.

According to State Police, initial investigation revealed that the driver of a 2021 Nissan Altima was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-64 when the crash occurred.



The driver then struck a 2016 Toyota 4Runner head on. The front wheel of the Nissan became dislodged and came off the vehicle striking a 2009 Toyota Scion, causing the Scion to run off-road and catch on fire. Officials say the driver of the Scion was able to exit the vehicle.



Officials said the wrong-way driver continued to travel across all lanes of travel and struck the guard rail. The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to Norfolk General Hospital.



There were 5 occupants in the 4Runner, all wearing their safety restraints and suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Scion did not suffer any injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Both shoulders, plus the right lane on the eastbound side of I-64 were temporarily closed following the crash.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest on this breaking news story.