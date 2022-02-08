Crane falls into water at Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A crane crashed into the water at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel on Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported, Norfolk dispatchers said, but Virginia State Police, the Coast Guard and Norfolk firefighters were at the scene investigating. It happened around 8 a.m. and the crane operator was able to get out before it fell into the water.

A spokesman for Hampton Roads Connector Partners, which is overseeing the HRBT expansion project, says the operator of the crane was moving it onto a barge when it somehow fell off the side.

Crews respond after a crane fell into the water at the Hampton Roads-Bridge-Tunnel on Feb. 8, 2022 (Photo courtesy of Michael Guest)

No damage or impact to the project was reported, and crews were still figuring out how to get the crane out of the water as of 9:10 a.m.

The crane is one of several being used for the HRBT expansion, which is still on track to be completed in 2025.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.