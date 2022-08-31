PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Cox Communications is launching Cox Mobile, a new mobile phone service, with Hampton Roads serving as one of three pilot markets.

Cox says Cox home internet customers in the area can now access the phone plan options, which include a pay as you go option based on gigabytes and an unlimited plan. Cox says customers will also have access to reliable 4G LTE and 5G coverage.

The plans start at $15 for one gigabyte per month, with an additional $15 per gigabyte used. The unlimited data plan is $45.

Cox says it’ll expand the cell service to other markets through the rest of the year. The other pilot locations are Omaha, Nebraska and Las Vegas.

The company is one of the nation’s largest broadband internet providers, with about seven million customers across 18 states, but hasn’t been in the wireless phone service game since 2011. Cox cited an inability to compete with the larger carriers (Verizon, AT&T, etc.) in dropping its 3g service in 2011.

The new Cox Mobile service will be supported through Verizon’s cell towers under a reseller agreement, the Wall Street Journal reported. It’s part of a larger competition between wireless carriers and traditional broadband providers, with one essentially trying to be the other, that’s helped drop prices for consumers.