Cox outage reported: Watch WAVY through our livestream here

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Cox Communications customers may not be able to view WAVY News 10 Today this morning due to an outage in the area.

Cox says it’s investigating the issue and the outage has been declared until 9:33 a.m.

It’s unclear what’s causing the outage, which appears to only be affecting local channels.

You can still watch WAVY through our livestream here.

Thanks, we are investigating this. An outage has been declared in your area until 9:33am. Sorry for the inconvenience. -Shariel — Cox Customer Care (@CoxHelp) March 17, 2020

