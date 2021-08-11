Cox outage reported in parts of Hampton Roads on Wednesday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Cox internet and phone outage has been reported in some areas of Hampton Roads on Wednesday.

Cox told WAVY it was aware of outages in the South Norfolk area of Chesapeake and in Gloucester and they were working to fix the issues. There was no estimated time of repair.

The City of Chesapeake said computers and phones were down at Major Hillard Library and Russell Memorial Library.

The City of Norfolk also tweeted that the outage is impacting some of its services.

Due to the current Cox Communications outage in Norfolk, the Utilities Customer Service phone line, (757) 823-1000, for water and sewer emergencies is down. Please email your requests to mary.keough@norfolk.gov. — City of Norfolk, VA (@NorfolkVA) August 11, 2021

The Outage Report website also was showing outages reported in Smithfield and on the Peninsula.

Cox Communication customers can check their accounts for a service status update. Customers can sign up to receive a text notification once the outage is resolved. Simply submit your mobile number in the My Account alert or the Cox app.