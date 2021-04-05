Cox outage reported in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Cox Communications customers throughout Hampton Roads are experiencing at least some service disruption Monday afternoon.
Downdetector reported the outages happened around 2 p.m. and it’s mostly affecting Hampton Roads.
As of 3:15 p.m., some services have returned in parts of Hampton Roads, however, it is not yet confirmed for much of the region.
WAVY viewers who do have partial service say they’re able to access some websites but not others. Other viewers are reporting total outages, from Virginia Beach to the Peninsula to Gloucester on the Middle Peninsula.
WAVY has reached out to Cox to learn what the cause of the outage. A message to Cox customers said the issue is affecting TV, internet and phone services. The time of repair for all three is just after 6 p.m. tonight, Cox says.
Check back for updates on this developing news.