Cox outage reported in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Cox Communications customers throughout Hampton Roads are experiencing at least some service disruption Monday afternoon.

Downdetector reported the outages happened around 2 p.m. and it’s mostly affecting Hampton Roads.

As of 3:15 p.m., some services have returned in parts of Hampton Roads, however, it is not yet confirmed for much of the region.

WAVY viewers who do have partial service say they’re able to access some websites but not others. Other viewers are reporting total outages, from Virginia Beach to the Peninsula to Gloucester on the Middle Peninsula.

WAVY has reached out to Cox to learn what the cause of the outage. A message to Cox customers said the issue is affecting TV, internet and phone services. The time of repair for all three is just after 6 p.m. tonight, Cox says.

We're still trying to get answers on what's causing the issue. And of course, we'd love to have the cable back before then. Remember, you can watch @WAVY_News 10 live on your mobile app, beginning at 4pm! https://t.co/s9PTTbVQSK — Robert Bennett (@WAVY10Bob) April 5, 2021

Check back for updates on this developing news.