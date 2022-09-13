NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — There are several upcoming clinics with COVID vaccine booster shots coming up on the Peninsula.

The new bivalent boosters have been created to help deal with new omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5.

Anyone 12 and older who had their primary vaccine series or last booster more than two months ago is eligible. You can also other COVID vaccines at the clinics.

The clinics are being run through the Virginia Department of Health and Hampton University on these dates:

Thursday, September 15 from 4-7 p.m., Gethsemane Baptist Church, 5405 Roanoke Ave. in Newport News

Friday, September 16 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Temple, 3100 Butternut Drive in Hampton

Tuesday, September 20 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 229 N. King Street in Hampton

Thursday, September 22 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 633 20th Street in Newport News

For more information, call 757-287-0277.