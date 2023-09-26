VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Judge Arenda L. Wright Allen ended the fight over attorney fees Tuesday in the case of a deadly shooting by a city police officer at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront more than two years ago.

It involved a $3 million settlement to the family of Donovon Lynch in May after a lawsuit against the city and the Virginia Beach Police Department. The judge’s order states that Lynch’s father, Wayne Lynch, will receive more than $2 million, while attorneys for Donovon Lynch will get close to $1 million, minus expenses.

Specifically, Wayne Lynch will get $2,034,729.39.

The breakdown of attorneys fees: Former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax will receive $348,120, while another attorney, Martin Thomas, will receive $232,080. Anchor Legal Group, which first represented Donovon Lynch, will receive $229,635, and attorney Joseph Sherman will receive $30,374 and attorney Trey Kelleter will get $14,025. Attorney expenses came out to nearly $125,000.

The Virginia Beach City Council had approved a $3 million settlement between the city and Lynch’s family in December, but Donovon Lynch’s father and administrator of his estate never signed the agreement.