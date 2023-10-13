VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Popular country singer-songwriter Tyler Childers is coming to Virginia Beach’s amphitheater next June.

It’ll be on Sunday, June 2, with openers Valerie June and Willi Carlisle.

The Virginia Beach stop is one of the 23 new dates added to the Kentucky native’s Mule Pull ’24 Tour, after nearly all of the initial dates immediately sold out back in September.

Tickets went on sale Friday and appeared to going quick, with tickets on the lawn starting at $78 and tickets under the pavilion in the hundreds of dollars.