HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The preliminary hearing for the father of missing Hampton 4-year-old Codi Bigsby is scheduled for Monday.

Cory Bigsby has not been charged directly in his son’s disappearance, but does face seven felony child neglect charges after police say he admitted to leaving his young children home alone.

He’s been in jail since he was first charged back in December.

He’s tried to get bond several times, but each time he’s been denied. The most recent attempt was last week.

4-year-old Codi remains missing to this day.

The hearing Monday is set for 10 a.m. Look for updates coming up.