Coronavirus updates: Sentara reopening testing sites in VB, Williamsburg

9:50 a.m. Sentara Healthcare is reopening coronavirus testing sites on Thursday after closing them Wednesday due to a shortage of tests. Sentara says it’s received more kits and is reopening testing at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical.

They say the two drive-thru locations will continue to stay open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily as supplies allow. Their Sentara Edinburgh drive-thru testing site in Chesapeake will remain closed in the meantime.

The hospital group began drive-thru screening and testing Monday. Since then, Sentara tells WAVY News 10 that 1,700 people were screened and 786 qualified for a coronavirus test. Tests are taking between two to five days to get results.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, contact your physician or the Sentara COVID-19 Call Center (1-833-945-2395) first.

Before you leave your home, ask yourself these questions:

Do you have 2 of these 3 symptoms: Fever (100.4 degrees or higher), cough, shortness of breath

In the last month, have you been in contact with someone who was confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 OR have you traveled internationally or to an area with a known COVID-19 outbreak? (Check the latest high-risk travel areas here)

IF NO: Please stay home. Continue to follow the CDC recommended prevention methods and monitor for a change in symptoms.

IF YES: If you are BELOW age 60 and have no other health issues, you should stay home and self-quarantine for 14 days.

9:40 a.m. — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s coronavirus press conference for Thursday has been moved to 3 p.m. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is also expected to hold a press conference Thursday at 1 p.m.

#UPDATE: Schedule of #Coronavirus briefings has changed a bit. They're below. We will take them live as they happen on air and online at https://t.co/ZTLbqamB6g. If the White House briefing runs long, you can see @WAVY_News 10 Midday in its entirety at noon on @fox43news. pic.twitter.com/RV21JyVO43 — Robert Bennett (@WAVY10Bob) March 19, 2020

9:12 a.m. — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is expected to hold a press conference on the commonwealth’s coronavirus at 11 a.m., at the same time as the White House Coronavirus Task Force’s meeting. WAVY will have coverage of both.

As of Thursday morning, there are 77 positive coronavirus cases in Virginia and 63 in North Carolina.