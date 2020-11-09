Coronavirus Digital Discussion: COVID-19/Flu and the African American community

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We know that people of color have experienced higher rates of serious illness and death from coronavirus and now some health experts want to prioritize the Black community for a COVID-19 vaccine.

CEO of Hampton Roads Healthcare Solutions Dr. Lind Chinnery told WAVY.com, “I don’t think it’s ethical. I don’t know whether or not it’s a good idea.”

Dr. Chinnery says it would not go over well in the community he serves. “It has to do with the distrust in some of the health care systems that have gone on before this one,” he said.

His patients often refer to the Tuskegee experiment, the infamous Syphilis study on untreated African American men. It’s the same reason fewer African Americans are vaccinated every year for the flu.

Another concern as health care workers navigate the possibility of a “twindemic” this winter.

Kelly Parker, Director of Emergency Preparedness for the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, told 10 On Your Side, “We work really closely with the Virginia Department of Health on the distribution of a lot of resources.”

Parker talked about how the state would decide how to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine. “We would look at a number of factors in terms of where potential current outbreaks are, where hot spots are, but we’d also follow the CDC.”

Dr. Chinnery says the equitable distribution of resources and trust in health care are things we must face and figure out.

Dr. Chinnery and Ms. Parker will be part of a panel discussion on navigating the twindemic of flu nd COVID-19 Monday night, Nov. 9. It’s a webinar sponsored by Celebrate Healthcare. It begins at 7 p.m.

To register, follow this link.

